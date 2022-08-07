Hundreds of Basotho have ushered in the Basotho New Year at the Basotho Cultural Village at Qwa Qwa in the Free State.

The beginning of August marks a time for Basotho to celebrate the New Year.

The celebration is held annually in recognition of nature’s way of giving way to new life after a dry winter season.

A cultural showcase. Infused with dance, music, art, and on display the multiple designs of the renowned Basotho blanket.

Traditional food and traditional Sesotho prayers were the order of the day as Basotho people welcomed the dawn of the new season.

Guests at the celebrations say they’ve benefitted from the indigenous knowledge shared.

“The celebration of the New Year is important to us because we have to know our roots, where we are coming from and we have to know our culture.”

“I as a Mosotho person I think it is best to do such an event to know where we come from and know where we are going.”

Chairperson of the Free State House of Traditional Leaders, Morena Neo Mopeli says it is important for Basotho people to preserve their culture and traditions.

“It’s very important for us as Basotho nation to celebrate this New Year because it helps us as a nation to teach our youth the knowledge and indigenous systems of how our elderly people were living and were behaving during those olden days.”

Meanwhile, Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela says the arrest of some Basotho men in Krugersdorp following the alleged gang rape of eight women last week has brought shame to the Basotho people.

“It’s very important that the nation should understand the importance of its own language there’s a saying that says “a nation that destroys its own language destroys itself”. So it’s important to know where you come from and where you are going.”

The Basotho people say they are expecting rain that will nourishing the crops.

Basotho usher in the Basotho New Year: