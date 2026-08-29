Hundreds mourn former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa at funeral service

Hundreds of mourners are attending the funeral service of former Knysna mayor and Ward 8 councillor, Aubrey Tsengwa.

He was gunned down near Concordia, in the Western Cape town earlier this month.

Three people have since appeared in court in connection with Tsengwa’s murder.

Two more people were shot dead a day after Tsengwa was killed. They were former African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Mandla Matiwane and taxi boss, Mandla Tyololo.

This week, a policeman died in a shootout with a suspect linked to the investigations. The suspect was also killed.

Several members of the ANC National Executive Committee are attending Tsengwa’s funeral service in attendance.