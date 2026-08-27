Hundreds killed, over 1,000 missing in Nepal and China after flood

Rescuers searched for survivors in the debris-strewn valleys and hillsides of Nepal on Thursday while more than 1,000 people remained missing there and in neighbouring China after a wall of ice, mud and rock collapsed into a ​mountain river, triggering a catastrophic flash flood.

Authorities in Nepal used helicopters to search for survivors and drop emergency supplies to thousands cut off in towns and valleys in the wake of Wednesday’s disaster, which swept down a route thronged by trekkers ‌and pilgrims that links Kathmandu with Lhasa in Tibet.

Police said 359 had died, with dozens of bodies swept down into the plains from where they were being recovered.

Nepal’s disaster management authority warned of a potential new flood risk along the Bhotekoshi river after satellite images and preliminary analysis indicated that the river had been blocked and a lake had formed at the site of Wednesday’s flood.

The lake is rising and could burst, the authority said, urging residents and rescuers along the lower banks of the river to move to safe areas away from the river.

Nepal’s Home Minister Sudhan Gurung said the focus remained on finding survivors as rescue teams located 100 missing Indian visitors, mostly ​pilgrims, and 25 Chinese workers in the worst-hit region around Trishuli. Nearly 550 foreigners were still unaccounted for while Nepali authorities were yet to determine the number of locals missing.

Full scale of disaster still unclear, Red Cross says

The Red Cross said that entire villages had ​been destroyed and impassable roads and bridges had left communities cut off. The full scale of the disaster remains unclear, it added.

“It was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us,” said Keshav Prasad Baral, ⁠a 68-year-old survivor being treated in a Nepali hospital.

“As it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my wife’s hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud.”

A helicopter ferried him ​to safety four hours later. “My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud,” he added. “She’s gone.”

The tally of missing in Tibet’s Gyirong County was 558, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said on Thursday, including 260 foreign nationals. China said the death toll stayed at three.

The missing foreigners in Nepal belonged to more ​than two dozen countries, including 288 from India, 63 from the United States, 51 from Malaysia, 34 from Australia, 33 from Britain and 25 from Canada.

Bodies recovered from the plains

China is in close communication with Nepal on search and rescue efforts, with nearly 100 Chinese nationals in the affected area across the border in Nepal, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China’s Premier Li Qiang, the country’s No. 2 official, arrived at the disaster-stricken site in Gyirong on Thursday afternoon, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

The visit suggested Beijing was treating the disaster as a matter of the highest national priority.

The Gyirong border port has a key role in China’s Belt and Road network linking the country ​to South Asia, with logistics parks, yards, and parking lots built there in the past decade.

Verified videos showed crushing masses of water and debris sweeping away dozens of people at a border crossing in Gyirong, with homes, roads and power projects washed away in Nepal as the flows travelled ​downstream.

Chinese government geologist Guo Zhaocheng said the ice-avalanche debris flow that caused the mudslide travelled at about 50 metres (165 feet) per second, leaving people little time to react, and extended for more than 20 km (12 miles).

Guo said a high-altitude ice avalanche triggered the debris flow, which picked up glacial moraine as it moved down ‌a channel before ⁠becoming a mudslide that struck port facilities and areas on both sides of the China-Nepal border.

Ganesh Aryal, the administrator of Chitwan district, said authorities had recovered 103 bodies from the river system in his district which is about 100 km away in the plains from the worst-hit region of Trishuli.

With local hospitals unable to accommodate all the bodies, district authorities were setting up tents and making arrangements for families to claim their dead relatives, he said.

Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah left by road to assess the flood situation in one of the worst-affected districts of Nuwakot, his office said on social media.

The disaster is a major challenge for Shah’s five-month-old government, but officials said the country had systems and officials who have experience in handling such tragedies, including the 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people.

More risk from dammed lake

Early reports from Nepali officials suggested an earthquake in the area could ​have caused the lower part of a glacier to collapse and trigger the ​floods.

The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake with magnitude initially reported ⁠as 4.4 was in fact seismic energy generated by the collapse of glacial rock and ice, followed by debris flow.

Beijing officially identified the cause of the disaster, with the Xinhua news agency reporting: “Cause of the Gyirong mudslide in Tibet identified: A high-altitude glacier collapse in Nepal.”

Chinese authorities have also identified risks from a still-dammed lake in Gyirong, upstream from the mudslide and flood-stricken Tibet-Nepal border crossing that could complicate rescue efforts, particularly as rains are ​forecast, CCTV said.

On Thursday morning, the dammed lake was estimated at 2 million cubic metres in volume and was already overflowing, state media said citing the Chinese water resources ministry.

Another 3 million cubic metres ​of water – roughly 1 200 Olympic-size swimming pools – is ⁠expected to enter the lake over the next three days, posing a high risk of a breach, with peak flow expected around September 1, it said.

Disaster hit Hindu pilgrims

Many of this week’s victims were pilgrims headed to Kailash Mansarovar, a high-altitude site in Tibet revered by Hindus and Buddhists, among others.

Mount Kailash, which Hindus believe to be the home of Lord Shiva and which lies on the banks of Lake Mansarovar, is also held sacred by many.

“There are no human-made things, no human settlement left. Everything is just flat,” Sagar Pandey, the chief executive of a Himalayan tourism operator, told Reuters after flying over the zone ⁠in a helicopter. “So, ​anyone in the hotel, the restaurant, or the car, I believe that everybody is gone.”

Around the world, relatives of those missing were desperate for information about their whereabouts.

Vasanthi Muniandy, whose sister ​Vennila was part of a Hindu pilgrimage group from Malaysia, said she had last heard from her after Vennila had crossed into Tibet from Nepal.

“I am totally broken. My sister is very important to me,” said Vasanthi. “I really want her to come back. I don’t have anyone but her. I just want her to come back home. I want her to ​be safe.”

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING | Gift of the Givers’ Imtiaz Sooliman on aid for the Nepalese flood victims: