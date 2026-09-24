Hundreds in CT join One Billion Rising solidarity march against GBV

Hundreds of people dressed in purple and black have spent their Heritage Day, remembering the many victims of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa.

The One Billion Rising solidarity march, at Princess Vlei in Cape Town, saw various communities coming together, to stand alongside victims and to mourn with families who have lost daughters and sisters.

GBV SCOURGE | One Billion Rising South Africa is holding a march against gender-based violence at Princess Vlei near Cape Town this morning, calling for greater action to end violence against women and children. pic.twitter.com/rUmuJy7WjL — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 24, 2026

The march was organised by well-known Cape Town activist, Lucinda Evans, who is also the South African coordinator for One Billion Rising.

RELATED VIDEO | Women’s rights activists demand urgent action against GBVF



Evans says communities need to work together, to let the country’s leaders know just how tired they are.

She is calling on South Africans to mobilise and make conscious decisions about who they choose as leaders.

“We need to deal with them where it will hurt them because it doesn’t equate our hurt. But before we get to that place, in 2030, and I am making a declaration today that I will mobilise women. We will contest every single election coming to 2030. We need to change the system, but we can only change the system from the inside out,” she says.

VIDEO | GBVF March | Protestors marched in solidarity with victims

