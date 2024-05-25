Hundreds feared dead post landslide in Papua New Guinea village

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hundreds are feared dead after a massive landslide levelled dozens of homes in a remote village in northern Papua New Guinea early on Friday, according to a local resident.

Men were digging through soil, with large rocks and boulders seen falling from a mountain nearby.

Upturned cars and damaged informal structures were also visible.

Reuters was able to verify the location from the shape of mountain in the background which matched Google Earth topography imagery.

Corroborating videos and photographs from different sources also show the same scene.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp and other local media reported that more than 100 people had been killed.

Prime Minister James Marape said in a statement he was yet to be fully briefed, but that authorities were responding to the disaster.

The village is in Enga province, about 600 km north of the capital, Port Moresby.