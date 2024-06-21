Hundreds attend celebration of International Day of Yoga in Durban

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Hundreds of people have attended the celebration of International Day of Yoga at Durban’s Kingsmead Cricket Stadium. Yoga originates from India and the aim is to promote fitness, unity and social cohesion, among the people through yoga.

The activity was organised by the Consul General of India, Dr Thelma John David. David says the day aims to unify people and promote peace.

Yoga is a form of exercise that also promotes mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. David says such events also promote unity and peace.

“Yoga is a wonderful gift from India and it brings together body, mind and soul. It is gift that we have now brought back to the world as a new way to find peace with oneself and with the society. So, today we are celebrating the International Day of Yoga, which I believe as sense of what we are as family where we take the values from our family and give it to the world. I think Yoga is a right place to be where we can group ourselves and group our society.”

Margie Voogt and Carrina Moodley, who suffered a stroke, say it helps them to stay healthy.

“I have been doing Yoga since I was 19 years, and its one of the best of keeping the body fit and your minds clear and calm. It’s a wonderful things, its calm and centred. We get very, very involved in our daily lives they becoming attached to our daily lives all those dramas and we become centred.”

“It boost my confidence and medication and therapy has been indelible tool in my journey and it help manage and keep positive outlook in life.”

Homeopathy Association of South Africa members, Sphesihle Mchunu and Tertia Vermoten, say they’ll recommend such exercise to their patients.

“It’s my first time in Yoga and its a good experience because it really connects me physically, mentally as well as my soul and its good relaxing activity in a sense that I am from DUT and I find a good experience here because it relaxes even the stress academic issues.”

“It very relaxing and eye opening and I really enjoying it very much. I am definitely it going to help in stress relief and I think its good for our patients to recommend for stress relief and for the mind.”

Attending the event, the MEC for Sports, Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula, aims to introduce yoga to people across the province.

“Yoga is important to all of us in the world. Yoga is about spirit, mind and soul and its about physic and its everything that we do in the dept. When you do Yoga your body becomes peaceful and it is the objective of our country and the government of the province to lengthen the life period of the people of the province and our country.”