Hundreds arrive in Umlazi for annual Shaka Day commemoration

Hundreds of people are arriving at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi in the south of Durban to celebrate Shaka Day.

Among them are maidens, amabutho and members of the Nazareth Baptist church.

King Shaka – the founder of the AmaZulu nation – passed away in 1828.

The praise singer of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Buzetsheni Mdletshe, says this is an important day because it reminds the AmaZulu nation of the heroic deeds of King Shaka. He says Shaka was an exemplary leader who proved that unity is power.

“It is important to celebrate the life of King Shaka, and we cannot ignore him, as he is the unifier of the Zulu nation. You can’t be proud of being a Zulu if it’s not founded on King Shaka’s teachings and leadership. There were many amakhosi before Shaka, including Buthelezi and Ndwandwe, but Shaka integrated them into the Zulu nation. That is why we are here to celebrate his life.”

Meanwhile, young people attending the celebrations of Shaka Day say celebrations like these improve their knowledge of their culture and where they come from.

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the leader of Nazareth Baptist Church’s Ebuhleni faction, Inkosi Nyazilwezulu, are expected to attend the event.

Lusanda Khanyile from Umbumbulu, one of the young people at the event, says history and origin are the backbone of all human beings.

“This event is so important because it teaches us about our tradition and teaches us how our forefathers were living back then. It promotes the relationship between us as the community so that we will know each other more. It teaches us how we should live as the youth, how we should hold ourselves, and how we should behave as Zulu people.”