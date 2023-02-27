International Committee of Red Cross Director for Africa, Patrick Youssef says the humanitarian situation in the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia is getting worse.

He says during the war between the Ethiopian government forces and Tigray People’s Liberation Front, important infrastructure such as hospitals and schools were destroyed.

The two parties signed a cease-fire agreement in South Africa last year.

Youssef says life is starting to get back to normal in that region but has appealed to the international community to come on board with aid such as food and medication.

” It is important to highlight the impact of human suffering on many people today across that region. I can confirm that peace has come back to northern Ethiopia. I did a tour of our structures and our projects with our partners and I can confirm that many parts are indeed resuming their life. It doesn’t mean that life is back with quality outputs, with social services for people to maintain and remain there.”

Red Cross Africa | Humanitarian situation in the Tigray worsening: Patrick Youssef