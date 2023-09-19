The Human Settlements Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says officials are working hard to unblock incomplete housing projects across the country. Minister Kubayi was speaking during her visit to the Rustenburg-based Bojanala Platinum District in the North West to receive a report on the province’s performance in the delivery of affordable rental accommodation for the missing middle.

These are people who don’t qualify for either bonded housing or housing under the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP).

It was a ministerial visit to community residential units in Mogwase, in the North West. They were set up to provide affordable rental accommodations to low-income earners who do not qualify for bonded or state-funded housing.

The resident, Nthabiseng Faith Mkwanazi, says, “I feel so happy for this day. I can’t wait to move in today. I just relocated back, so I think it’s cool to have my own place.”

[TESTIMONIAL] Nthabiseng Faith Mkwanazi, one of the beneficiaries at Moses Kotane Community Residential Units, shares her experience and joy after receiving keys to her new apartment.

The visit allowed the Minister to recap on the province’s ability to deliver affordable accommodation for the missing middle.

MEDIA ADVISORY 14 SEPTEMBER 2023 MINISTER KUBAYI LEADS DELEGATION TO NORTHWEST IN QUEST TO ACCELERATE HOUSING DELIVERY



“As government, we have different interventions that we give to communities. We are not only building RDP houses; we are not only eradicating informal settlements in terms of upgrading, but we are also intervening in terms of the gap market or those who will form in terms of what we call the missing middle.”

With over 70 incomplete housing projects in the North West alone, Minister Kubayi says all hands are on deck to resuscitate them.

“One of the issues is around your construction mafias that disrupt projects. Two performance of contractors, where we have agreed across the country with all MECs that we are going to improve the management, monitoring, and evaluation of our contractors to be able to deliver contracts on time and within budget. So annually we allocate a particular number of projects that we are unblocking so that they can come back to life.”

The Department of Human Settlements in the area has set aside R52 million for the 2023/24 financial year to complete unfinished housing projects.

Minister @mmkubayi speaking to members of the media on the sidelines of the visit to Moses Kotane CRU in North West. This was ahead of the Ministerial and Members of the Executive Meeting underway in Sun City.