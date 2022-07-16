The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements says there’s a legal process in place to evict people who have illegally occupied houses across the province.

However, officials have not confirmed time frames as the matter is being handled by the Department’s legal team.

They say the technical assessment of the seventeen abandoned and unfinished housing projects is already underway.

Some of the projects in question are in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria. The situation prompted a visit by the portfolio committee on Human Settlement.

Gauteng Department of Human Settlement spokesperson, Tahir Sema, says the matter is being addressed.

“The Department has started the technical assessment of the seventeen abandoned unfinished housing projects in the province. Reports are being finalised in this regard. 856 units are committed for implementation across the province during this financial year.

The Department remains committed and has a plan to complete unfinished and abandoned housing projects in the province.

What led to the situation we see at the moment – illegal invasion of houses, non-performance of contractors of which these contractors were subsequently terminated and inability to locate some beneficiaries,” says Sema.