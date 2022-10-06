Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has described reckless and unfortunate Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s recent statement warning of possible stage 15 rolling blackouts in South Africa.

Kubayi was speaking to SABC News at a function that the German Embassy hosted in Pretoria.

De Ruyter made the comments last week when he was addressing the Africa Renewable Investment Summit in Cape Town. Kubayi says De Ruyter’s statement is unacceptable.

Human Settlements Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has described as reckless and unfortunate the Eskom CEO André de Ruyter’s recent statement that South Africa is likely to experience stage 15 rolling blackouts #sabcnews — SAfm news (@SAfmnews) October 6, 2022

“There is absolutely no way we can get to 15 I think it was a reckless statement. I thought it was fake news when I saw it and I still believe it was a fake news because there is no way. When we look at the energy liability and availability factors it does tell us that we will be able to recover. We need to maintain the plants and ensure that there is energy. It’s summer now so we will be able to have demand quite low, we will be able to make sure that we can have maintenance, we can be able to recover,” Kubayi adds.

VIDEO | By Stage 15 De Ruyter meant there was a need to come with a solution to the Eskom crisis: Dr Mondi