Human Rights Commission to host Youth Day dialogue in Olivenhoutbosch

The Human Rights Commission’s child rights unit is expected to host a dialogue at Olivenhoutbosch in Pretoria on Monday. The Commission says the discussion is aimed at educating the youth on their human rights and responsibilities.

Youth Day, which is celebrated on Sunday, honours the protests held by the students of 1976 against the compulsory teaching of Afrikaans in black township schools.

Human Rights Commission spokesperson Wisani Baloyi elaborates, “The objectives of this engagement include educating the youth on their human rights and responsibilities, providing information on career opportunities, highlighting their agency in the country’s development, giving them a platform to voice their concerns and ideas, fostering unity and solidarity, and encouraging them to be active participants in serving their community.”