Huguenot Tunnel reopens after crash involving heavy vehicle, bakkie

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Huguenot Tunnel at Paarl in the Boland has been re-opened to traffic in both in both directions following a crash last night involving a heavy motor vehicle and a bakkie with a trailer.

SANRAL Project Manager, Mike Vinello-Lippert, says the accident took place just after 7pm which resulted in the full closure of the tunnel.

“Rescue services were quickly on the scene and thankfully there were no injuries due to the crash. Traffic officials directed traffic to alternative routes while emergency retrieved the wreckage and cleared all debris,” said Vinello-Lippert.

Crash: Huguenot Tunnel, outside Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/k17nAawfuY — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 7, 2024