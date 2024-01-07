Hubbly Bubbly a ‘silent killer more dangerous than cigarettes’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health experts have described Hubbly Bubbly, also known as Hookah Pipe, as a silent killer.

Many people are misinformed about the dangers of using the pipe, which has become popular over the years.

A 30-year-old man in Mahikeng, in the North West, was recently fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a stroke, which health experts attributed to smoking hubbly bubbly.

Medical doctor Norman Mabote says, “Hubbly bubbly is more dangerous than cigarettes because, in the long run, many people who use it tend to develop many different types of conditions or cancers. You can have oral cancer, respiratory diseases, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and all the cardiac conditions related to it. Remember, there will be too much carbon dioxide that will be inhaled during each puff that one takes.”

Dr Mabote explains why many hubbly bubbly smokers end up with complications.

“Most hubbly smokers who have used it for a long time develop other conditions, and they end up being admitted to the hospital because some of them will develop chronic airway disease where they cannot even breathe because the airways have been damaged by the constant use of the carbon monoxide.”

