Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Judgment expected in Kirsten Kluyts murder trial

  • Bafana Mahungela testifies during his bail application in the Alexandra Magistrates' court on December 20, 2023.
  • Image Credits :
  • sabc news - Bafana Mahungela_
Tshepo Phagane

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the trial of Bafana Mahungela, accused of the murder of school teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

Mahungela has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted rape.

34-year-old Kluyts was killed during a park run in Sandton.

She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was strangled.

Presiding Judge Ian Cox pointed out the testimony of the investigating officer in the case, where she described the injuries sustained by Kluyts as the most severe she has ever seen.

Both the state and the defence have wrapped up their cases.

Video is reporting on the previous court appearance

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News