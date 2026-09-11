Judgment expected in Kirsten Kluyts murder trial

The Johannesburg High Court is expected to deliver judgment in the trial of Bafana Mahungela, accused of the murder of school teacher Kirsten Kluyts.

Mahungela has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted rape.

34-year-old Kluyts was killed during a park run in Sandton.

She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was strangled.

Presiding Judge Ian Cox pointed out the testimony of the investigating officer in the case, where she described the injuries sustained by Kluyts as the most severe she has ever seen.

Both the state and the defence have wrapped up their cases.

Video is reporting on the previous court appearance