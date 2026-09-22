How geographical names preserve our heritage, languages and identity

By Lorraine Shabangu

Every day, we say the names of places without necessarily thinking about what those names contain.

We say the name of the street where we live, the township where we grew up, the river we cross, the suburb where we work or the town our families come from. We see these names on road signs, maps, documents and public buildings. Over time, they can become so familiar that we stop noticing them.

Yet a geographical name can contain a remarkable amount of knowledge.

It can carry a language, a history, a memory, a cultural practice or a relationship between people and the landscape around them. As South Africa commemorates Heritage Month, we should therefore pay closer attention to the names that surround us and ask what they tell us about who we are, where we come from and what we remember.

Our heritage does not live only in museums, monuments, archives and formal traditions. It also lives in the landscapes we inhabit and in the names through which we describe them. A name may appear on a map or signboard, but people also carry names through conversation, memory and everyday speech, passing them from one generation to the next.

This is particularly important in a country as linguistically and culturally diverse as South Africa. Our indigenous languages contain knowledge about the landscapes, communities and histories from which they emerge. A place name may describe a physical feature, refer to an event, preserve the memory of a person or community, or reflect how people understood and interacted with their environment.

This is where geographical naming intersects with Indigenous Knowledge Systems. Indigenous knowledge is often developed through generations of interaction with the environment and carried through language, oral histories, cultural practices and everyday experience. A geographical name can therefore preserve knowledge about more than the location itself. It can tell us something about a landscape, the resources associated with it, how people moved through it, how communities related to it, or the experiences that gave a place meaning.

A community can know things about a place that a map cannot tell you.

A map can show us where a river is. A name, together with the knowledge carried by the people who use it, can tell us why that river has that name, what happened there, how the landscape was understood, or what significance it held for the community. When such knowledge is carried through language and memory, geographical names become part of the living heritage of a place.

This is also why the language of a geographical name matters. Across South Africa, communities continue to use African-language place names in everyday speech, sometimes alongside different names used in official contexts. These names can remain deeply embedded in communities because they carry familiarity, meaning and a sense of belonging.

For this reason, the correct spelling and pronunciation of geographical names matter. A spelling is not simply a technical detail, and a pronunciation is not merely a matter of preference. When a name comes from an indigenous language, the way it is written and spoken can help preserve its linguistic integrity and, in doing so, preserve the meaning and heritage contained within it.

The work of geographical naming is therefore about much more than replacing one name with another. It includes researching and documenting names, naming previously unnamed geographical features, correcting and standardising names, considering language and orthography, preserving meanings and histories, and engaging with communities.

Official geographical-name processes in Gauteng have, for example, included corrections to spelling and orthography. These may appear to be small changes, but they remind us that language is part of the heritage carried by a geographical name. Getting a name right can mean preserving the linguistic form through which a community knows and speaks about its place.

This broader understanding of naming is important because preservation and transformation are not necessarily opposites.

South Africa inherited a geographical naming landscape shaped profoundly by colonialism and apartheid. Many names reflected particular histories and systems of power, while indigenous languages, communities and histories were marginalised or excluded from public recognition. Transforming the naming landscape can therefore be part of recognising histories and identities that were previously denied visibility.

At the same time, changing a name does not require us to pretend that an earlier name never existed. Nor does familiarity with an inherited name mean that we should never ask whose history it represents or whose stories may have been excluded.

Geographical names can hold difficult histories as well as cherished ones. They can preserve memory, express identity, reflect language and record relationships between people and place. This is why thoughtful geographical naming matters.

Communities are central to this process because they are often custodians of knowledge that may not exist in formal records. People who live in a particular area may know the history behind a name, its original pronunciation, the stories associated with it and the ways in which it has been used across generations.

That knowledge matters.

Meaningful public participation in geographical naming is therefore not simply about asking communities to approve or reject a proposed name. It is also an opportunity to listen to what communities know about their own places. Their memories, languages, oral histories and experiences can contribute knowledge that might otherwise be overlooked.

During Heritage Month, we are often encouraged to celebrate South Africa’s cultures, languages and histories. Geographical names give us an unusually accessible way to begin that conversation. We do not need to travel to a heritage site to encounter our heritage. We can start with the names around us — the street outside our homes, the township in which we live, the river we cross, the suburb we pass on the way to work, or the town our grandparents came from.

We can ask: What does the name mean? Where does it come from? Which language does it belong to? Who gave the place its name? What knowledge does it preserve? What stories have been carried through it?

The Gauteng Geographical Names Committee plays a role in facilitating geographical naming processes in the province, including naming, renaming and the standardisation or correction of geographical names, while promoting public participation and awareness of their significance.

But the conversation about our geographical heritage belongs to all of us.

The naming landscape is not simply a record of the past. It is also something we are continually shaping for the future. The names we preserve, recover, correct, change and create will tell future generations something about what we valued, the languages we carried, the knowledge we preserved and the stories we remembered.

If we learn to listen, the names around us can reveal much more than where we are.

They can tell us who we are, where we come from and how generations before us understood the places they called home.

Places speak.

The question is whether we know how to listen to what their names are telling us.

Lorraine Shabangu is Advocacy Subcommittee Chairperson – Gauteng Geographical Names Committee (GGNC)