Cape Town Police say the situation at Hout Bay is calm following Monday’s protest action in the area.

Law enforcement and a city official have confirmed the situation is quiet on Tuesday morning after police fired stun grenades and teargas at a group of protestors on Monday.

The City of Cape Town is expected to meet the Hout Bay Taxi Association to resolve the issue.

Taxi associations said they are demanding compensation from the local authorities for the alleged impact the MyCiti public transport bus service was having on its business at Hout Bay.

Hout Bay Taxi Association losing patience over compensation

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

