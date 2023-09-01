The kingpin of the house where over 100 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested is believed to be a 39-year-old Ethiopian national who has refugee status in the country.

This has been confirmed by Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who was at the home in Primrose, east of Johannesburg.

Minister Motsoaledi says it seems the Ethiopian national has been hired to run the home.

He adds that it seems that four Malawians were hired as cooks.

The four passports found at the premises had no visas or stamps at a port of entry to South Africa.

Many of them are minors, and the minister says some are as young as 10-years-old.

He told SABC News that some are going to be transferred to hospital for suspected malnutrition.

Minister Motsoaledi says they believe this could be a child trafficking syndicate.

Gallery of the house where the arrests were conducted: