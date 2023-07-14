House of Traditional Leaders chairperson in the Sekhukhune district in Limpopo wants all Bills and laws to be written in braille form so that they can be accessible to the visually impaired persons.

Chief Mathabeng Maila, who is also visually impaired, was speaking during the 8th instalment of the public participatory District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo at Motodi sports complex outside Burgersfort.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was interacting with residents in the area to listen to their service delivery concerns.

Maila also wants the provision of services to be improved.

“Our people are buying water Mr President. I have told your foot soldiers that they must put the interest of our community above their personal ambition. This one is personal any bill that you sign to law must be brailed so that those who are virtually impaired can read on their own.”

Ramaphosa told residents that the national government will take over municipalities which fail to perform.

“From the national level we do make the money available and we expect our municipalities to run their affairs with great capability. New way we want to work is the following, if a municipality cannot do the work that our people expect, we are going to take over,” says Ramaphosa.

