Artist and Musician Oupa John Sefoka popularly known as DJ Sumbody has died. His management team confirmed that the DJ died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

His death is currently under investigation. Fans have taken to social media to convey their condolences to the Amapiano hit maker. DJ Sumbody shot to fame in 2018 with his hit track “Monate Mpolaye”.

Family spokesperson Mmanake Mokotimi also confirmed the passing of the DJ but was reluctant to share more details.

Mokotimi says more information will be shared with the public during the course of the day.

Meanwhile, social media users have taken to Twitter to send their condolence and to the Sefoka family and friends.

What a year! 💔💔 DJ Sumbody dead, shot dead in a hit, wow! Entrepreneur, owner of the Ayepyep clubs, Sumsounds Music, Amapiano pioneer.. He achieved a lot in his few years…Rest In Peace champ! #RIPDJSumbody pic.twitter.com/xGcH99wlUk — Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) November 20, 2022

Always kept it 💯 RIP DJ SUMBODY — Da L.E.S (@2freshLES) November 20, 2022

💔 JESO!!!! 😢🤒🥺 just maabane I promised you a set to end all sets at your All white party later today!!! #RipDjSumbody — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) November 20, 2022

Life is not guaranteed, imagine uphuma uyosebenza with the hope of coming back home uzophumula kanti neks. No more ashi ntwela? horrible, cruel world yeses. DJ Sumbody pic.twitter.com/XblZWwtu7a — The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) November 20, 2022

Rest well lenyora.

Rip Dj sumbody.

🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/jwHXQ3iZkA — A$ap Daddy (@DustyStreetzz) November 20, 2022

RIP Dj Sumbody 💔 they didn’t want your car they wanted you done. 😭😭😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ujWaDfViM2 — ❤_Blue_Hope_❤ (@inderstandnow) November 20, 2022

Cassper Nyovest lost his two best friends in a period of 10 months. First it was Ricky Rick and now it’s DJ Sumbody. This is must be hard on him especially with only two weeks to his Fill Up Mabatho event. Life is not fair and too short. Let’s love one another #RipDjSumbody — Tšhegofatšo 📿📿🐾 (@MaabuleM) November 20, 2022

No ways DJ sumbody past away the day before his annual all white party

I refuse to believe — Abuti wadi VIBES🔥 (@papimojaps) November 20, 2022

Born on the 9th of June in the 1980s, DJ Sumbody is a renowned South African DJ and music artist.

In 2018, the DJ dropped the song titled Monate Mpolaye, shaking the South African music scene. He has also dropped several albums that include Ashi Nthwela.

DJ Sumbody has collaborated with a number of artists including kwaito legend Thebe, DJ Tira and Casper Nyovest.

Beyond the music, a businessman that also founded AyepAyep Lifestyle lounge.-Additional reporting by Pearl Magubane