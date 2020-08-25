File Image: It is alleged that the fire started when a blanket caught alight while a heater was in use.

A house fire in the Osizweni area of Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the life of a four-year-old child. It is alleged that the fire started when a blanket caught alight while a heater was in use.

Newcastle Council Speaker Samkelisiwe Yende is advising communities to be extra vigilant when heating their homes.

“The emphasis is that one would like to put more words on is to alert the community that where there is a heater or any form of fire, we need to be cautious around it. The unfortunate circumstance that took place was around a heater and a blanket that fell over the heater and caused the fire. Unfortunately, a child passed away. So we should like to urge the community to be cautious and careful where there’s a heart that is switched on. Please make it a point to switch off before you sleep so that we are able to overcome such instances.”

Fire in Durban flats

Meanwhile, fourteen tenants at the Juma Mosque building in the Durban CBD have escaped unharmed after a fire broke out in one of the flats that is used by people who work at the mosque.

It has now been confirmed that the fire has not affected the Juma Mosque itself- formerly known as the Grey Street Mosque- that is situated behind the block of flats. The extent of the damage has not yet been established.

