Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at a hotel in Smith Street in the Durban CBD.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area. The road has been closed from Aliwal Street.

Spokesperson for Advanced Life Support paramedics, Garrith Jamieson says, “ALS paramedics are currently on scene of a hotel that is on fire in Smith Street in the Durban CBD.”

“At this stage, there has been reports of injuries. However ALS Paramedics are standing by for the fire chief to confirm. Smith Street has been closed from Aliwal Street going towards Berea side. We advise all motorist to please avoid this area at all costs.”

Breaking: Albany Hotel in Durban town appears to be on fire. Praying for the safety of all guests and staff. Hoping for a quick and effective response from the fire department. #DurbanFire #AlbanyHotelFire pic.twitter.com/a2V5JZf6LA — Jawad’s Thought (@JawadAwais787) February 25, 2023



