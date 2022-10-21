Limpopo’s Economic Development, Environment and Tourism MEC Rodgers Monama says the hosting of major sporting activities brings economic spin-offs in the province.

Polokwane will host the much-anticipated MTN8 second-leg semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Monama says this should be regarded as part of a broader tourism strategy.

“We are not only taking this sport as a sporting activity but also it has some economic spinoff that I think we have to explore. So, we called upon all entrepreneurs who are interested in selling of various products and we are hoping that in future will have more of these games because they contribute to the economic development.”

Meanwhile, a hawker Jacob Matseba says he’s making final arrangements for special permits to sell at the stadium in order to help put food on the table for is family.

“We are going to sell snacks and fruit to the people who will be coming to attend the match. It is a big match between Sundowns and Pirates, I feel happy for the opportunity I was given.”