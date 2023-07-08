The eThekwini Municipality in Durban says the Dalton Hostel tenants’ failure to pay of a R43 monthly rental fee has made it difficult for it to effectively provide them with basic services such as water and sanitation.

The tenants have raised concerns ranging from overcrowding, to water leakages, crime and the poor management of infrastructure.

They also allege that the mushrooming of shacks in the hostel’s vicinity breeds crime.

Dalton is one of 12 hostels in the metro, which are home to a sizeable group of people.

Several are infamous for harbouring hit men.

The municipal spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo says, “So, there are superintendents that are meant to be overseeing the hostels, but their role has been overtaken by some illegal characters in our hostels – which then places their lives at risk and makes it very difficult for them to do their jobs adequately.”

“The issue of mushrooming of shacks is an issue that is plaguing eThekwini and other metros all over the country. So, that Dalton area is not immune to the problem of shacks mushrooming. We are hoping that it is developed and upgraded – some of those problems will be taken care of.”