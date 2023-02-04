Police have launched an investigation into an incident in which a man was gunned down at the Kagiso Secondary school, west of Johannesburg.

The police spokesperson, Dimakatso Sello, says the man entered the school and held some staff members hostage after which one of the teachers shot him.

“According to reports, a man forced entry at the school premises demanding to see the principal. He found teachers in the staffroom having a meeting and he allegedly held them hostage. According to a preliminary report, one of the teachers managed to escape and fired one shot in the air. The man charged at the teacher, stabbing him on the arm and the teacher shot him. The man was certified dead on the scene and the teacher was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police investigations continue.”