Hospices provided care to over 38 000 patients last year

The Association of Palliative Care Centres (APCC) is calling for greater education among both healthcare professionals and the public on the importance of palliative care.

The centre is celebrating Hospice Week. The APCC spokesperson, Tersia Burger, says their 91 care centres nationally catered to over 38 000 patients last year alone.

“In South Africa we have significant healthcare challenges such as high rates of HIV and Aids, cancer and other chronic illnesses that make the need for palliative care dire. Care is mostly provided by non-profit organisations. We receive little if any funding from government and it’s a constant battle to keep our doors open and provide for the needs the seriously ill.”