A fire in global financial hub Hong Kong has left 20000 households without electricity on Wednesday (June 22) amid hot and humid weather.

Electricity supplier CLP Power said one of its cable bridges in the northern district Yuen Long had caught fire on Tuesday at 7 pm (11 GMT), cutting power to around 160 000 customers.

There had been no injuries, it said. Power to essential services, including hospitals and railways, had been restored but two more days would be needed to restore supply to the remaining 20 000 customers, the company said in a statement.

The city’s government is requesting an investigation into the accident.