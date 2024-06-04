Homeless people in North West struggling to keep warm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As winter sets in, homeless residents of Mahikeng in the North West have called on good Samaritans to help them with much-needed winter essentials.

They maintain that they are struggling to cope with the cold weather.

This comes as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of disruptive rain and thunderstorms in some parts of the country.

“We survive by making fires and using plastics and boxes as clothing because there is no one to give us blankets,” one homeless person told the SABC, adding the current cold spell has caught them off-guard.

Emergency and disaster management services across the country have urged South Africans to keep safe and remain on high alert for adverse weather.

North West | Hundreds of residents displaced by strong winds and rain