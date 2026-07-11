Homeless people in Berea thank govt for outreach services

Homeless people attending the Homeless Outreach Programme in Berea, Johannesburg, have expressed gratitude and excitement after receiving essential services from the Department of Social Development.

Gauteng MEC for Social Development, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, led the outreach initiative as part of the provincial government’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness and support people living on the streets.

One of the beneficiaries, Jonathan Eze, says the programme demonstrates compassion and empathy.

Eze says, “Of course, I like to see more of this. It makes me know that, you know, people here do love each other, because a lot of people don’t think people over here love each other, but they do. They do love each other and they do care for another.“

VIDEO | Homelessness Crisis: Nkomo-Ralehoko leads initiative in support of transient people leads initiative in support of transient people