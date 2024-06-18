‘Homeless Euro 2024’ kicks off beside main tournament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Under-privileged people from eight nations began competing on Monday in a “Homeless Euro 2024” tournament running parallel to the main championship and intended to share the joys of football with those who have suffered on the street.

Teams from Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Romania and Sweden paraded into Hamburg’s fan zone at the start of the week-long event organised by a local charity and funded by donations.

Without the glitz and glamour of the main Euro 2024, the alternative version started in front of a smattering of people at a small pitch inside the fan zone. Four-person teams of both men and women played games of seven-minute halves.

Organisers from the charity Anstoss (Kickoff) said it was important to highlight the issue of homelessness to those who did not understand it.

Some of the participants have also participated in the “Homeless World Cup”, whose last edition was in the U.S.

“This is like my second family,” beamed Polish player Patryk Bialek, 24. He described taking drugs for eight years and sleeping under a bridge before he went for rehabilitation, rebuilt his life – and rediscovered a boyhood love of football.