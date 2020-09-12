The department says over 300 000 IDs need to be collected at its offices across the country.

The Department of Home Affairs has urged those who have made applications for smart Identity Documents (ID) to collect them at their nearest offices.

The department says a large number of IDs need to be collected at its offices across the country.

Deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza says, “Currently we are just sitting with more than 300 000 identity documents that have been sitting with us for quiet sometime that have not been collected. Now we estimate about 65 000 people who have who came through to make temporary identity certificates and that 65 000 we expect it come back and get their smart identity documents but we know that legacy backlog is about 300 000.”

Recently, Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi hosted a media briefing on the Department of Home Affairs services following the announcement of the Lockdown Alert Level 2 by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Below is the live stream of that briefing: