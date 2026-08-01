Home Affairs opens doors to help voters register this weekend

As the Electoral Commission’s final voter registration drive gets under way, the Home Affairs offices across the country are open from 8am to 5pm to support voter registration weekend for ID applications and collections only.

Home Affairs offices nationwide will be open from 8am to 5pm to support Voter Registration Weekend for ID applications and collections only. More than 370 000 Smart IDs are waiting to be collected. Get your ID. Access opportunities. Be ready to vote. #TeamHomeAffairs… pic.twitter.com/wFNmxxVIAh — HomeAffairsSA 🇿🇦 (@HomeAffairsSA) August 1, 2026

This allows eligible voters to apply for new ID’s and get temporary ones, and it also gives citizens who have not collected their ID’s a chance to do so, so they can register to vote in the local government elections on November 4th.

Party agents have already set up outside the OR Tambo Hall in Khayelitsha.

Inside, IEC officials are on hand to assist residents with registering to vote or updating their registration details.

IEC officials say the previous voter registration weekend in June attracted a significant turnout at this venue, particularly on the Sunday.

Khayelitsha is one of South Africa’s largest townships, but it also continues to face serious challenges with violent crime, including extortion and a high murder rate.

VIDEO | Final chance to register before 2026 LGE

