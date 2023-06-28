The Department of Home Affairs is insisting that the process followed to bring Dr Nandipha Magudumana back to the country was proper. The department is cross-appealing the outcome of the Free State High court earlier this month which found that the deportation processes were not followed properly.

In papers filed in the Free State High Court, the department asserts that Magudumana was lawfully deported following a declaration by Tanzanian authorities that she was an “illegal immigrant”.

Magudumana is also appealing the dismissal of her application.

In papers filed in the high court, the department says the court ought to have found that the deportation of the applicant remained a unilateral act by the Tanzanian authorities. It is only the handover that was conducted in accordance with International Law.

Judge Philip Loubser dismissed Magudumana’s urgent application but found that the manner in which she was brought back to South Africa was indeed unlawful in terms of international law.

Loubser argued that Magudumana consented to being brought back to the country, therefore, dismissing her application on those grounds.

Meanwhile, the case against three accused in Bester’s escape saga has been postponed to the 3rd of July in the Bloemfontein Magistrates court for bail information.

They are all facing charges of aiding an inmate to escape from prison.

Their appearance in court brings to 12 the number of people who have been arrested.

Bester escaped from Mangaung Correctional centre in May last year.

Thabang Mier, Joel Makhetha and Moeketsi Ramolula are the latest people to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in connection with Bester’s prison escape plot. All three are facing charges of aiding an inmate to escape from prison.

Makhetha and Ramodula face separate charges of violating a dead body and corruption.

The trio are all G4S employees and will join the rest of the accused in the matter.

Bester faked his death by allegedly setting his prison cell alight.

The body of Katlego Bereng was confirmed via DNA testing to be the body found in Bester’s jail cell.

A total of 12 people have so far been arrested.

The prosecutor Sello Matlhoko told the court that the state will oppose bail in the matter.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phaladi Shuping says they cannot tell when the matter will go to trial.

Thabo Bester Escape | Case of three more suspects postponed to 3rd July: Phaladi Shuping