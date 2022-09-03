Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that only 9000 out of the 178 0000 Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders have made representations about why the Department should not terminate their stay in South Africa.

Zimbabwean exemption permits extended

He says this low number of applications has prompted the Department to give ZEP holders a further six month extension to regularise their stay in the country.

Motsoaledi says he acted on the recommendation of the advisory committee led by Dr Cassius Lubusi.

According to a press statement issued by the Department, the report by Lubisi stated that the Departmental Advisory Committee (DAC) agreed that it is advisable for the Minister to consider allowing Zimbabwean nationals a further six month extension in order to give them the opportunity to apply for visas.

After careful consideration the Minister decided to move the deadline from 31 December to 30 June 2023.

The Department has urged all ZEP holders to make use of this window of opportunity and apply for Visas as there will no further extensions will be granted.