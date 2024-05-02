Home Affairs employee appears on charges of fraud and corruption

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Department of Home Affairs employee has appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on charges of fraud and corruption. Malusi Mlondo allegedly processed fraudulent passports for foreign nationals in Durban Home Affairs when he worked at the branch in Pietermaritzburg.

Hawks Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says it is alleged that Mlondo used the details of South African citizens with the identity photos of foreign nationals.

The case was opened last week and he was arrested on Tuesday.

The case is postponed to 6 May for bail application.

