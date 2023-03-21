The Department of Home Affairs is urging people attending the Human Rights Day commemorations at the De Aar stadium to collect their identification documents.

The department has brought its mobile unit to the De Aar stadium, where the official commemoration is taking place.

The department says they brought the mobile unit here, in order to issue identity documents that people have applied for but could not collect.

People are currently queueing next to the mobile unit as they collect their documents.

The Northern Cape provincial government has also set up tents, with various departments educating residents about their services.

Meanwhile, proceedings have already started as local DJs and artists continue to entertain the crowd.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the official keynote address.