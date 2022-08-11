Pakistani and Bangladeshi travellers will now require a transit visa to travel to South Africa. R2.4 billion has been set aside to digitise 350 million civic documents dating back to 1895. These are among recent developments Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed the media about in Pretoria on Thursday.

The new measures are meant to address security breaches that have compromised the integrity of South African Passports. Among them is a requirement that South Africans will have to physically collect their passports at the same Home Affairs office where they applied, and reinstating a transit visa for Bangladeshi and Pakistani travellers.

In June, four Bangladeshi and four Pakistani nationals were arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport for entering the country illegally.

A video showed police officers awaiting the men who were in the process of exiting through a fire hydrant door, having tried to evade security.

“Today, I wish to announce that we have withdrawn the transit visa exemption and reinstated transit visa requirements for Bangladesh and Pakistani ordinary passport holders from 1 August 2022”, says Dr Motsoaledi.

Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals caught at OR Tambo 19 June 2022: