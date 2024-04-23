African leaders call for innovative ways to combat violent extremism

Reading Time: < 1 minute

African leaders have called for an innovative approach to combating violent extremism including setting up a standby military force. This emerged at the high-level African counter-terrorism meeting in Nigeria.

Delegates say more funds are needed to deal with escalating terrorism. Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has called for the establishment of a regional standby force.

Groups linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda have increasingly been carrying out terror attacks in the Sahel region, Somalia and northern Mozambique.

African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat says Africa needs more funds to counter the tragic spread of terrorism.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has also highlighted that the regional standby force must have a rapid deployment mechanism, respond swiftly to major threats, and support the security of the region.

The Nigerian leader further says greater efforts are needed to stop the proliferation of small arms and weapons.