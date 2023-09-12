The leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa presented an envelope to National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, containing what he claims are the names of individuals who allegedly received payments from companies purportedly funding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign during the 2017 African National Congress (ANC) elective conference.

Holomisa’s actions come as a response to accusations against Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, whom he alleges committed what he called a cardinal sin when she issued a report in July 2019. This report followed an investigation into allegations of Executive Ethics violations by Ramaphosa.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was lodged, requesting Mkhwebane to probe the alleged improper relationship between Ramaphosa and Global African Corporations, formerly known as BOSASA.

During a debate on the removal of Mkhwebane, Holomisa asserted that evidence presented during the Section 194 inquiry revealed that specific companies had made financial contributions to the CR17 campaign.

Holomisa presents alleged CR17 funding evidence to National Assembly Speaker

Holomisa stated, “If you want to see proof of the names of the people who received payments in the CR17 saga, here it is. Read it, and you will see the relationship between these companies and senior ANC leaders and key operations.”

He further questioned the reasons behind Ramaphosa’s legal efforts to seal these records, suggesting that it was an attempt to conceal the origins of these funds. Among the companies mentioned by Holomisa were BOSASA, Mohlakeng Maverick State, Linked Environment Services, and Behavior Change Agency. The last company was noted for its inclusion in linked bank statements and its subsequent contract for the Presidency’s COVID-19 communications campaign.

National Assembly removes Mkhwebane:

Consideration of Recommendation for Removal of Adv B Mkhwebane from the office of Public Protector in terms of section 194(1)(c) of the Constitution. The UDM categorically disagrees with any course of action that sees Advocate Mkhwebane’s departure from office. pic.twitter.com/JnXcQ0Kw5O — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) September 11, 2023