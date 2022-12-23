Travel agents say many South Africans are choosing to drive to their holiday destinations instead of flying because of the high cost of air tickets.

South Africa’s low-cost airlines have suffered massive losses over the past two years, many collapsing during the COVID-19 pandemic – further compounded by high fuel prices.

This reduced the industry’s capacity to have enough planes and seats available – making road travel much more attractive for many South Africans.

Customer experience team leader at Flight Centre Lynette Machiri says, “What we are also seeing is a lot of people choosing to drive to local destinations, so if you want to travel to Durban instead of flying just because of the increase in the airfare travellers are choosing to do self-drive to these destinations. They still book accommodations and all the other amenities and other things they would like to do on holidays.”

Meanwhile, Police Minister Bheki Cele is this Friday launching the annual Festive Season Inspection Roadshow in Gauteng. He sis joined by the national and provincial commissioners.

They will assess the police Festive Season operational plans to ensure the safety of all residents and tourists in the country, during the holiday period.

Bheki Cele leads annual Festive Season Inspection Roadshow in Gauteng

