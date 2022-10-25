AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini will be coronated on Saturday, 29 October 2022, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Thousands of AmaZulu Royal Family members, government officials, other dignitaries and the general public will attend the ceremony.

Before his coronation, the King has been involved in various activities and ceremonies.

Below are some of the video highlights:

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini confirmed as the king of the Zulu nation:

Congratulatory messages pour in for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini:

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini meets the family of his future wife Ntokozo Mayisela:

AmaZulu nation installing their new King Misuzulu kaZwelithini:

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addresses his subjects post Ukungena Esibayeni ceremony:

AmaZulu King Misuzulu arrives at Echobeni Palace for reed dance:

AmaZulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini is hosting uMkhosi woMhlanga: