FIFA ranking: 18

Coach: Janne Andersson

Andersson took charge following Sweden’s disappointing 2016 campaign and guided them to their first World Cup finals in 12 years where they reached the quarter-finals in 2018.

Captain: Andreas Granqvist    Granqvist is a cult hero among Sweden supporters for his strong leadership qualities and the team will draw inspiration from the 36-year-old centre back even if his playing time mightbe limited due to a string of recent injuries.

Top player: Alexander Isak

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out through injury, Sweden will look to Isak to lead the line. The 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga as the club qualified for the Europa League.

Tournament history  

After a third-placed finish in the 1992 tournament, Sweden failed to qualify in 1996 and, barring a fine run to the quarter-finals in 2004, have failed to get out of the group stage including in the last three editions.

Recent form    

2021   Sweden 1-0 Estonia     International friendly
2021   Kosovo 0-3 Sweden      World Cup qualifying
2021   Sweden 1-0 Georgia     World Cup qualifying
2020   France 4-2 Sweden      UEFA Nations League
2020   Sweden 2-1 Croatia     UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures    

June 14: v Spain, Seville
June 18: v Slovakia, St. Petersburg
June 23: v Poland, St. Petersburg