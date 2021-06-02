FIFA ranking: 18

Coach: Janne Andersson

Andersson took charge following Sweden’s disappointing 2016 campaign and guided them to their first World Cup finals in 12 years where they reached the quarter-finals in 2018.

Captain: Andreas Granqvist Granqvist is a cult hero among Sweden supporters for his strong leadership qualities and the team will draw inspiration from the 36-year-old centre back even if his playing time mightbe limited due to a string of recent injuries.

Top player: Alexander Isak

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out through injury, Sweden will look to Isak to lead the line. The 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga as the club qualified for the Europa League.

Tournament history

After a third-placed finish in the 1992 tournament, Sweden failed to qualify in 1996 and, barring a fine run to the quarter-finals in 2004, have failed to get out of the group stage including in the last three editions.

Recent form

2021 Sweden 1-0 Estonia International friendly

2021 Kosovo 0-3 Sweden World Cup qualifying

2021 Sweden 1-0 Georgia World Cup qualifying

2020 France 4-2 Sweden UEFA Nations League

2020 Sweden 2-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures

June 14: v Spain, Seville

June 18: v Slovakia, St. Petersburg

June 23: v Poland, St. Petersburg