FIFA ranking: 18
Coach: Janne Andersson
Andersson took charge following Sweden’s disappointing 2016 campaign and guided them to their first World Cup finals in 12 years where they reached the quarter-finals in 2018.
Captain: Andreas Granqvist Granqvist is a cult hero among Sweden supporters for his strong leadership qualities and the team will draw inspiration from the 36-year-old centre back even if his playing time mightbe limited due to a string of recent injuries.
Top player: Alexander Isak
With Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out through injury, Sweden will look to Isak to lead the line. The 21-year-old forward scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga as the club qualified for the Europa League.
Tournament history
After a third-placed finish in the 1992 tournament, Sweden failed to qualify in 1996 and, barring a fine run to the quarter-finals in 2004, have failed to get out of the group stage including in the last three editions.
Recent form
2021 Sweden 1-0 Estonia International friendly
2021 Kosovo 0-3 Sweden World Cup qualifying
2021 Sweden 1-0 Georgia World Cup qualifying
2020 France 4-2 Sweden UEFA Nations League
2020 Sweden 2-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League
Tournament fixtures
June 14: v Spain, Seville
June 18: v Slovakia, St. Petersburg
June 23: v Poland, St. Petersburg