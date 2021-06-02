Scotland have played only twice at the Euros, in 1992 and 1996, crashing out in the first round on both occasions with just one win in each tournament.

FIFA ranking: 44

Coach: Steve Clarke

Clarke took charge of Scotland in May 2019 after leading Kilmarnock to a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership. Clarke led them to the European Championship, Scotland’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup.

Captain: Andy Robertson

Left back Robertson has bagged seven assists and helped keep 11 clean sheets for Liverpool in the Premier League this season. The 27-year-old has also scored three goals in 43 appearances for Scotland.

Top player: Kevin Nisbet

Hibernian centre forward Nisbet finished the Scottish Premiership this season with 14 goals and the 24-year-old also scored in their Scottish Cup semi-final win over Dundee United.

Tournament history

Scotland have played only twice at the Euros, in 1992 and 1996, crashing out in the first round on both occasions with just one win in each tournament.

Recent form

2021 Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands World Cup qualifying

2021 Israel 1-1 Scotland World Cup qualifying

2021 Scotland 2-2 Austria World Cup qualifying

2020 Israel 1-0 Scotland UEFA Nations League

2020 Slovakia 1-0 Scotland UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures

June 14: v Czech Republic, Glasgow

June 18: v England, London

June 22: v Croatia, Glasgow