Former South African President and struggle icon Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela died on December 5, 2013 and in recognition of the statesman’s extraordinary life and impact on the world, we chart the many statues erected in Madiba’s honour as the country celebrates Mandela Month.

Mandela statues can be found in over 24 places around the world, if not more from Cape Town to Cuba, Washington to Ramallah in Palestine, South Africa to Brazil, and elsewhere.

This is a snapshot of some of the statues found in different countries of the man who changed South African history and politics and who is affectionately known as Tata or Madiba.

GALLERY:



Here is a list of where Nelson Mandela Statues and memorials can be found around the world.

Statue of Nelson Mandela in Ramallah, Palestine – The statue was a gift from South Africa to the people of Palestine and was made in Johannesburg- April 2016. Nelson Mandela’s statue unveiled in Havana, Cuba – Cuba unveiled a statue of Nelson Mandela in Havana, to commemorate the historic ties between Cuba and South Africa. 2019 November 15th. Statue by Iain Walters unveiled on Parliament Square in London on the 29th of August 2007- The 2.7 m sculpture was the idea of Donald Woods and is placed alongside others of Winston Churchill and Abraham Lincoln. Mr Mandela was present at the unveiling. Eight metre statue on Naval Hill in Bloemfontein, 2012. Statue of Nelson Mandela unveiled in The Hague by Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu, 12 September 2012 – A huge Statue of Nelson Mandela, located in front of the Catshuis in The Hague unveiled by Emeritus Archbishop Desmond Tutu, in the presence of, amongst others, Ahmed Kathrada. Wax statue of Mandela in Madame Tussauds Waxworks in London, UK. Wooden Statue of Mr Mandela by Z Memani Vukuhambe, South Africa. Statue of Nelson Mandela unveiled in Washington, United States on 21 September 2013- A nine foot statue by Cape Town sculptor Jean Doyled. The statue is a copy of the one that stands outside the Drakenstein Correctional Facility – formerly Victor Verster Prison. Nelson Mandela statue, JinTai Art Museum, Chaoyang Park, 2018 December 3rd – Unveiled at the JinTai Art Museum in Chaoyang Park, China to commemorate 100 years since Mandela’s birth and also 20 years of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China. Nelson Mandela Statue at the Nelson Mandela Foundation Bronze statue “Madiba Magic” of Mandela dancing, signed by Des Khoury, South Africa. Larger than life-size statue unveiled at Groot Drakenstein Prison (formerly Victor Verster Prison) – The statue was commissioned to South African artist Jean Doyle by Tokyo Sexwale. Six-metre-high bronze statue of Mandela at Sandton Square in Johannesburg unveiled by his granddaughter, Ndileka. 31 March 2004 – The square was renamed Nelson Mandela Square at the same occasion. The statue is sculpted by Kobus Hattingh and Jacob Maponyane. Mahatma Gandhi International Award for Reconciliation and Peace presented to Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela 22.07.2008. In custody of the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory. President Jacob Zuma unveiled the Mandela Statue at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, 16 December 2013 – The 9-metre bronze is by South African artists Andre Prinsloo and Ruhan Janse van Vuuren. Nelson Mandela statue by artist Lorna Reade, unveiled on Mandela Day, on Church Square in the Town of Worcester 18 July 2012. Statue given to Mr Mandela in appreciation for his precious time from the Amalgamated Beverage Industries. Bronze statue by the South African sculptor Maureen Quin: Nelson Mandela with Freedom Charter and child holding the eternal flame of youth, 2002 Statue of Nelson Mandela in The Hague in a pedestrian paved area near the United Nations Building. Six metre bronze statue of Nelson Mandela inaugurated in Ramallah, donated by the city of Johannesburg to the city, 26 April 2016. Nelson Mandela statue on the Place du XXe siecle (20th Century Square) in the city of Montpellier, France, 24 July 2012. Nelson Mandela Statue by Humberto Hoyos Guevara at the Plaza Andres Avelino Caceres in Lima, 2010. Four metre tall statue in the middle of the Petit-Perou roundabout unveiled by the deputy mayor of Les Abymes, Eric Jalton, 10 march 2014. Bronze statue “Serving humanity in the face of adversity” from Canadian workers in recognition of his courageous struggle and lifelong commitment to social justice, freedom and human dignity, June 1992. Statue of Mandela unveiled at Groot Drakenstein Correctional Centre (formerly Victor Verster Prison) where Mandela was imprisoned for the last few years before his release, 27 August 2008. The sculptor is Jean Doyle.