FIFA ranking: 1

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Appointed after the 2016 Euros, Martinez guided Belgium to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and a third-place finish while the Red Devils also moved to the top of the FIFA world rankings.

Captain: Eden Hazard

The forward was adjudged the second-best player at the World Cup behind Croatia’s Luka Modric but his career has nosediveds ince a 100 million euros move to Real Madrid in 2019 after numerous injuries limited his playing time.

Top player: Romelu Lukaku

After a disappointing spell at Manchester United, Lukaku has revived his career at Inter Milan, averaging over 30 goals a season in all competitions.

A 20-plus goal haul for a second consecutive season gave Inter their first Serie A title in 11 years.

Tournament history

Belgium have never won the Euros but came closest to the title in 1980 when they finished runners-up to West Germany. Belgium did not qualify for three editions from 2004 to 2012 but the current golden generation of players are expected to better their quarter-final finish from 2016.

Recent form:

2021 Belgium 8-0 Belarus World Cup qualifying

2021 Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium World Cup qualifying

2021 Belgium 3-1 Wales World Cup qualifying

2020 Belgium 4-2 Denmark UEFA Nations League

2020 Belgium 2-0 England UEFA Nations League

Tournament fixtures

June 12: v Russia, St Petersburg

June 17: v Denmark, Copenhagen

June 21: v Finland, St Petersburg