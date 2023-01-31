Embattled Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has missed the extended January deadline to submit papers to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein.

Hlophe had approached the SCA after the High Court granted him leave to appeal a ruling of the Judicial Service Commission which cleared the way for his potential impeachment.

Hlophe’s lawyers wrote to the SCA requesting an extension after he missed the initial October deadline, citing funding delays. The lawyers then requested time until 15th December last year but the SCA granted them an extension until the 21st of this month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced last month that he was suspending Hlophe pending a decision by the National Assembly on whether to impeach him on charges of serious misconduct.