Hlompho Kekana urges Nkosingiphile Ngcobo to leave Chiefs

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana believes Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo needs a fresh start away from Naturena to revive his career and fulfil his potential.

SABC Sport reported on Monday night that the 26-year-old was pushing for an exit on transfer deadline day, but the move failed to materialise after all parties ran out of time to complete the deal.

Kekana, speaking on Soccer Zone, insisted Ngcobo, a Chiefs academy product, cannot rely on reputation alone.

“I think we can agree that in football you can’t have potential forever. You must reach a stage where you are a player where a team or teams can rely on. With the huge potential of this boy, we know that he’s one of the best players that we have in terms of creating moments,” Kekana said.

“He’s number 10, he knows how to pick the pass, he knows how to score goals, he’s got good technique in him.”

With just one appearance so far under coach Fernando da Cruz, Kekana added this is even more evidence Ngcobo is unsettled.

“He has never found the ground running at Kaizer Chiefs simply because he didn’t work so hard in terms of work rate because I think that’s the only thing that needs to happen to him,” he added.

“If you are a player with that ability you must make sure that you play every season. He’s 26 now, in the last four years he played 55 matches. So, he has been playing 13 matches, 13 matches in the last four years, that’s not good enough for a player of that calibre.”