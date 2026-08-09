Hlabisa urges women to lead municipalities after local elections

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Leader Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on women to avail themselves as mayors and councilors to lead municipalities after the 4 November local government elections.

He was addressing his party’s Women’s Day celebrations in Soweto, marking the 70th anniversary of the 1956 historic women’s march to the Union Buildings against the apartheid pass laws.

The event organised by the IFP Women’s Brigade was attended by hundreds of women from around Soweto and members of the party’s leadership.

WATCH | IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers an address at National Women’s Day Commemoration. pic.twitter.com/k2yRzTrK8d — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 9, 2026

VIDEO | IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa delivers keynote address at party’s Women’s Day event

