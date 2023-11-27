HSRC study reveals higher HIV prevalence among women

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

South African women have a higher prevalence of HIV than men, according to the latest Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) research.

The HSRC, in collaboration with its partners, has released key findings from the sixth South African National HIV Prevalence, Incidence and Behaviour Survey. These findings highlight the progress being made towards ending HIV in South Africa.

The survey found that 7.8 million South Africans were living with HIV in 2022.

HSRC Executive Director, Khangelani Zuma, says the highest prevalence is among women between the ages of 35 and 39.

“Females and males, you can see aged 0-14, the prevalence between young boys and girls, 2.2 to 2.6, not a big difference. As you go along, those 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, you begin to see young girls have higher prevalence compared to boys. Young girls having sexual contact with older people, you can see along the way, females have a higher risk of HIV compared to males. Males start catching up towards the later ages, 45 years and above.”

HSRC briefing on the Sixth South African National HIV Prevalence, Incidence, and Behaviour survey: