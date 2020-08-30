Masker KG took to his social media account to thank his fans

Master KG’s hit song with Nomcebo ‘Jerusalema’ has reached 100 million views on YouTube. The hit house song has been the hopeful anthem globally during the COVID-19 pandemic as people across the world embarked on a Jerusalema dance challenge on social media.

‘Ndilondoloze uhambe nami’ has been echoing right through lockdown as the song gained popularity and masses danced to the tunes.

Masker KG took to his social media account to thank his fans for the views.

I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to @Nomcebozikode @OpenMicProdSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Modimo O Maatla!!🙏🙏 #Jerusalema100Million Wanitwa Mos pic.twitter.com/hldjtTZAAo — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020

Fellow South African artists also took to their social media accounts to congratulate the Jerusalema hitmaker.